DFA says fourth Filipino died in Israel

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said a fourth Filipino has died in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I regret to inform the nation that we have received confirmation from the Israeli government of another Filipino casualty in Israel,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Manalo said they would not reveal the identity and details of the victim out of respect for the wishes of the family, but assured them that the government will provide them with full support and assistance.

In an interview with DZBB, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the fourth casualty was a female caregiver who was previously reported missing.

He said they are waiting for the Rafah border crossing between Israel and Egypt to open so Filipinos in Gaza can evacuate.

“I cannot confirm when (the Rafah border crossing will be opened, but because there is already an agreement, most likely, very soon, (the Filipinos in Gaza) will be able to cross within 24 to 48 hours,” De Vega said.

“The problem is, they also said that last weekend but they didn’t push through. That’s why the Israeli government said just be ready at a moment’s notice. We are ready,” he added.

De Vega estimated that around 80 Filipinos would be able to pass the Rafah border crossing, out of the 135 that have evacuated to Northern Gaza. Jaspearl Tan/DMS