All commercial airports of CAAP on heightened alert

All 42 commercial airports of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are on heightened alert as of Friday, following a warning received by the Air Traffic Service via email that aircrafts from Manila, bound to Puerto Princesa, Mactan-Cebu, Bicol, and Davao International Airports are about to be set off by a bomb.

While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports.

In a memorandum issued by Ricardo Banayat, assistant director general II of the CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS), all CAAP airports and area centers shall augment adequate security personnel to manage the expected high volume of passengers and vehicle traffic.

This is to ensure the safety and security of passengers, airport personnel, and the airport’s facilities.

Stringent access control procedures for both personnel and vehicles will be implemented, accompanied by thorough inspections of passengers and cargo.

CAAP-CSIS personnel are collaborating closely with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and Military Authorities, intensifying intelligence and monitoring operations with other security units.

Continuous foot and mobile patrols are also being conducted within both the airside and landside areas of the airport complex.

Airport Security Coordination Meetings will also be convened with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the strict implementation of security measures aimed at preventing any unlawful interference with civil aviation.

Passengers who will be traveling internationally are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight to avoid any inconvenience. CAAP