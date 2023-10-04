DOTr, JICA meet over progress of transport projects

A coordination meeting between the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Government of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed updates on ongoing JICA-funded infrastructure transport projects last Sept. 29.

These include the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project, LRT-2 East Extension Project, MRT-3 Rehabilitation and Maintenance, Metro Manila Subway Project Phase I, and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project under the Railways sector.

For the sectors of Aviation and Airports and Maritime, these projects are the new Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM), construction of the new Bohol Airport and Sustainable Environment Protection Project, and the Maritime Safety Capability Project Phase I and II, respectively.

"We believe that our infrastructure development programs in aviation, railways, maritime, and roadways will catalyze economic growth through inclusive mobility and connectivity for Filipinos. We are thus grateful for your help to improve the mass transport system in our country," Bautista said.

JICA Chief Representative to the Philippines Takema Sakamoto expressed Japan’s full and continued commitment to support the Philippine government in realizing the much-needed transport infrastructure projects of the country, as he said, "We should demonstrate, as trusted partners, a fast and sure progress."

Other officials present in the meeting were Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Minister of Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke, Transportation Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development Timothy John Batan, Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Sarmiento, Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure and PRI Officer-In-Charge Anneli Lontoc, Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 Officer-In-Charge Jorjette Aquino, JICA Philippines Senior Representative Keisuke Fukui, other executive officers from the Government of Japan, JICA, and representatives from the DOTr's sectors and attached agencies. DOTr