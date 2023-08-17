Marcos names Locsin special envoy to China

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr named on Wednesday Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr as special envoy to China.

He will hold the post in a concurrent capacity, said Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Locsin was foreign affairs secretary from 2018 to 2022.

His appointment came at a time when the Philippines protested China's move of blocking resupply ships to soldiers at a grounded Navy vessel in Ayungin Shoal. DMS