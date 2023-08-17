「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Marcos names Locsin special envoy to China

［ 71 words｜2023.8.17｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr named on Wednesday Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr as special envoy to China.

He will hold the post in a concurrent capacity, said Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Locsin was foreign affairs secretary from 2018 to 2022.

His appointment came at a time when the Philippines protested China's move of blocking resupply ships to soldiers at a grounded Navy vessel in Ayungin Shoal. DMS

