PH railway masterplan to improve rail system in planned Greater Capital Region

The formulation of the 30-year railway masterplan for the Greater Capital Region (GCR) will create a long-term network of railway systems in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, while focusing on high levels of service to ensure comfortable mobility, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Thursday.

“This 30-year railway master plan we are formulating through this Record of Discussion signing ceremony would certainly enable us to build more than just a thousand kilometers of rails,” Bautista said during the signing of the records between the DOTr and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the Philippines’ 30-year masterplan.

Bautista said the masterplan also focuses on the high-level Philippine-Japan multilateral cooperation, which emphasizes infrastructure development and passenger comfort as well as safety.

“Railway development in the Greater Capital Region would not involve only longer rail lines and more trains. The strategic framework of this development plan must include the comfort and safety of the passengers,” the transport chief said.

Under the railway masterplan, the Government of Japan, through JICA, will continue to invest for the country’s railway infrastructure expansion and will cover areas in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon Region for 30 years or until 2055.

The plan also aims to increase rail density and rail share of trips to be at par with Metropolitan Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul.

The DOTr-JICA will also tap the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the land transport traffic survey and transport ridership demand forecast modeling.

Bautista expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan and JICA for investing in the four sectors of transport in the Philippines?from airports, road transport, maritime and railways.

“We will not tire thanking JICA for their support. JICA has been behind a number of our transport projects, allowing us to move forward because they share our vision of a globally transformed transport sector,” he said.

JICA Chief Representative to the Philippines Takema Sakamoto said the Government of Japan will continue supporting the Philippines’ transport system by developing its railway systems to achieve efficient mobility and ease connectivity in various areas.

“We can’t be satisfied with the current railway network. We need more railway networks. Please, count on JICA to continue supporting and collaborate with you to create a better railway masterplan for Metro Manila,” Sakamoto said. DOTr