PSEi retains composition in recent index review

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) announced that the constituents of the PSE index (PSEi), comprised of the 30 most liquid and well-capitalized listed firms, will remain unchanged.

The result was based on the Exchange’s regular index composition review covering the trading period of July 2022 to June 2023.

In order to qualify for PSEi and sector indices inclusion, a listed firm must be among the top companies in terms of liquidity and market capitalization and it should also have a free float level of at least 20 percent of its outstanding shares.

Relevant financial criteria as well as eligibility for early inclusion are also taken into account by the PSE in the index review.

Similar to the PSEi, there will be no changes in the member-companies of the Financials and Holding Firms indices.

The Services index will see the inclusion of Belle Corporation, DFNN Inc., DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc. and the exclusion of Transpacific Broadband Group International, Inc.

Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT), Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc. and MRC Allied, Inc. will be added to the Property index while D. M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. and Primex Corporation will be removed.

Raslag Corp (ASLAG) and Figaro Coffee Group, Inc. (FCG) will take the place of Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. and Roxas and Company, Inc. in the Industrial index.

Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company will be taken out of the Mining and Oil index.

Three companies that will be joining the sectoral indices had their initial public offering last year - FCG in January, CREIT in February, and ASLAG in June.

“The regular screening of these barometers ensures that only the most eligible companies comprise these indices since they are used as benchmarks to gauge the market’s performance,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon.

Aside from its sector index inclusion, FCG will also be a constituent of the PSE Dividend Yield index as it replaces CREIT.

Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. and Philippine National Bank, on the other hand, will take the slots of AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. and Petron Corporation in the PSE MidCap index.

Year-to-date, the PSEi is up by 0.9 percent while the PSE MidCap and PSE DivY indices increased by 4.12 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.

The new composition of indices will take effect on August 7, 2023. PSE Corporate Communications Department