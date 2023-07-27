At least two dead from ''Egay'' as typhoon weakens

At least two were reported dead from Typhoon ''Egay'', which slightly weakened as it moved northwest, officials said Wednesday.

A student was declared dead on arrival in Baguio City as his family's home was hit by a landslide while a person was found in Cardona, Rizal.

Baguio City sustained damage as Benguet Province was one of those areas which bore the brunt of ''Egay'' which was super typhoon at one point. The summer capital of the Philippines suffered a power outage with officials not sure when electricity will return.

''Egay'' slightly weakened as it moved northwest, leading the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) to lower warning signals in several areas, including Metro Manila.

Located 95 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, ''Egay'' was travelling at 15 kilometers per hour as Pagasa forecasts it to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibilty Thursday morning.

''Egay'' had maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three is hoisted over the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Pagudpud, Burgos, Pasuquin).

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two is up over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, northern and central portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Suyo, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Tagudin, Cervantes), western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga, Tadian, Sabangan, Bauko) and Batanes.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One remains over Isabela, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Zambales, Pangasinan, Benguet, La Union, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, northern portion of Bataan (Morong, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Dinalupihan) and the northern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Paombong, City of Malolos, Plaridel, Guiguinto, Pandi, Bustos, Angat, Calumpit, Pulilan, Baliuag, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel). DMS