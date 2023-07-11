FDI records $876 million net inflows in April

Foreign direct investment recorded $876 million net inflows in April, lower by 14.1 percent from the $1 billion net inflows in the same month last year.

The decline in FDI may be attributed to concerns over slowing economic growth and relatively high inflation levels globally.

In terms of components, net investments in debt instruments, which declined by 7.7 percent to $663 million, continued to comprise most of the country’s FDI for the period.

Meanwhile, net equity investments other than reinvestment of earnings registered the highest decline of 33.8 percent to $136 million.

Bulk of the equity capital placements during the month came from Japan, the United States, and Singapore.

The investments were channeled mostly to the manufacturing; real estate; and financial and insurance industries.

The year-to-date FDI net inflows reached $2.9 billion, albeit lower by 18 percent than the $3.6 billion recorded in the comparable period in 2022. BSP