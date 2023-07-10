「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

7月10日のまにら新聞から

Carmona now a city after plebiscite: Comelec

［ 86 words｜2023.7.10｜英字 (English) ］

Residents of Carmona voted to transform the municipality into a city after a plebiscite held by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) last Saturday.

Based on the Certificate of Canvass (COC) issued by the Municipal Plebiscite Board of Canvassers (MPBOC), a total of 30,363 residents voted "yes" while 1,016 said ''no.''

The Comelec said the Carmona plebiscite registered a 53.9 percent voter turnout.

In a phone interview, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said: '' "We are glad that the voter turnout is high for a cityhood plebiscite." DMS

