Carmona now a city after plebiscite: Comelec

Residents of Carmona voted to transform the municipality into a city after a plebiscite held by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) last Saturday.

Based on the Certificate of Canvass (COC) issued by the Municipal Plebiscite Board of Canvassers (MPBOC), a total of 30,363 residents voted "yes" while 1,016 said ''no.''

The Comelec said the Carmona plebiscite registered a 53.9 percent voter turnout.

In a phone interview, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said: '' "We are glad that the voter turnout is high for a cityhood plebiscite." DMS