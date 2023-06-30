NCR wage board approves P40 increase in minimum wage

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - National Capital Region (NCR) has approved a P40 pay increase for all minimum wage earners in Metro Manila.

In a phone interview, RTWPB-NCR Chairperson Sarah Buena Mirasol said this was approved last June 26.

"There is a new wage order, NCR-24, increasing the minimum wage to P610 for non-agriculture sector; and P573 for agriculture, service and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments employing less than 10 workers," said Mirasol.

The minimum wage rate for the non-agriculture sector in Metro Manila is P570.

The floor wage for agriculture, service and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments employing less than 10 workers in NCR is at P533.

Mirasol said the NCR wage order is set to be published in newspapers Friday.

This means that the new wage order is expected to take effect by July 16, or 15 days after its publication.

The last wage hike granted by the NCR wage board was issued in May 2022 and took effect June 2022. DMS