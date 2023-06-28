Police rescue 2,714 POGO employees in Las Pinas

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) rescued 2,714 employees working at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) company in Las Pinas City on Tuesday, a spot report said.

A team composed of the NCRPO, Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), Special Action Forces, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Intelligence Group, Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center, Highway Patrol Group, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, and Communications and Electronics Service conducted the search and seizure operation at Almanza Uno, Las Pinas City at 12 midnight.

It was led by NCRPO Deputy Regional Director For Operations Brigadier General Jack Wanky and ACG Deputy Director for Operations Colonel Villamor Tuliao.

Rescued were 1,528 Filipinos, 600 Chinese, 183 Vietnamese, 137 Indonesians, 134 Malaysians, 81 Thais, 21 Taiwanese, seven Nigerians, five Singaporeans, five Burmese, four Yemenis, two Pakistanis, two Africans, one Indian, one Somalian, one Sudanese, one Cameroonian, and one Iranian.

The suspects were served warrants for supposedly violating Republic Act 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

According to the police report, the owner, facilitator, and manager of Bldg. G of Xinchuang Network Technology was identified as Quiha Lu, Liangfei Chen, or Jimmy Lin, Abbey Ng who is formerly known as Hong Tai.

Danica Andres Mensah, Oliver Ong, Divina Trillanes Vidal, and Daisy Vidal Cidro were identified incorporators of Xinchuang Network Technology Inc. Jaspearl Tan/DMS