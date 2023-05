COVID-19 cases in the Philippines declined for the first time since March and is now around 1,600 per day, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

The DOH said there is an average of 1,667 cases daily for May 22 to 28, or six percent lower than those from May 15 to 21.

Total cases for May 22 to 28 reached a total of 11,667. No deaths were reported. DMS