Marcos witnesses signing of NSCR-EX contract packages

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing for the North-South Commuter Railway Extension Project (NSCR-EX) contract packages S-02 and 03B in Malacanang on Thursday.

The contracts that were signed by Transport Secretary Jimmy Bautista and the representative of Leighton Contractors Philippines were also witnessed by Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Kelly Bird.

In his speech, Marcos noted that "with the signing of these contracts, we will soon see the commencement of the third phase of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) system?the South Commuter Section or the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP)."

"These contract packages constitute some 14-kilometer stretch of the SCRP, running through Metro Manila, both above and below its surface. Totaling 55.6 kilometers, the SCRP will connect Manila to Laguna, rounding out the southern leg of the NSCR system. In a larger context, this is also an extremely exciting prospect, because it means that all phases of the NSCR system are now officially in full swing," he said.

Marcos said, aside from jobs and livelihood opportunities, "with a total length of 147.26 kilometers of railway, the NSCR mega-project will be a massive boost to our overall transportation infrastructure and will benefit up to 800,000 passengers per day."

"As the civil works for these contract packages commence, we expect not only the generation of more than 2,000 jobs, but also the creation of other opportunities and livelihoods during its construction," he said

"Most importantly, the completion of the full NSCR line will bring greater convenience for our commuters. It will offer an efficient and comfortable transport alternative that spans a great distance, connecting Pampanga to Manila and then to Laguna," he added.

Marcos said the project will not only help decongest the main thoroughfares, especially within Metro Manila, but it will also speed up the travel times for commuters.

"All in all, it promises speedier transactions, more quality time, and improved quality of life for all. Imagine the comfort and convenience of traveling via train from Clark International Airport to Calamba in just two hours," he said.

"This is something that I still marvel at because in my lifetime, we have never seen that. The railway will also spur economic activities in the interconnected regions, and in all the areas in between. Moreover, it will promote environmental sustainability and public health," he added.

Marcos also extended his gratitude to the Asian Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) "for being the country’s active and consistent partners in infrastructure development for many, many, many years now."

"Your support has been instrumental in our efforts to provide safe, sustainable, and efficient public transportation for Filipino people. I also, of course, acknowledge our (partner-contractors): the Acciona- DMCI Joint Venture and the Leighton-First Balfour Joint Venture. We welcome your participation and cooperation with the Philippine Government in these projects," he said.

Despite the benefits, Marcos asked for the understanding of the public who might be affected by "unavoidable disruptions and inconvenience" due to the construction activities.

"As a consequence, there will be unavoidable disruptions and inconvenience occasioned by the project’s construction. So, we ask for your continued patience, your understanding, and set our sights instead on the glory of its accomplishment in a few years’ time," he said.

"Rest assured, as with other programs of this Administration, we will be diligent in finishing this project with excellence, with honesty, and with the proper urgency. May this project reshape the way that we think about transportation, about urban planning, and community development in our country," he added. Robina Asido/DMS