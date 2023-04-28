Philippine Army, Japan Self-Ground Self-Defense Force bolster bilateral ties

The Philippine Army (PA) and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) bolstered their bilateral ties during the visit of a high-level JGSDF delegation at the headquarters of the Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio on April 25.

The JGSDF delegation led by Maj. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa, director general for Policy and Plans Department rendered a courtesy call on Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., prior to the Army-to-Army conference between the PA and JGSDF top brass.

Brawner and JGSDF chief of staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita, who is in Japan, then discussed sustaining and bolstering Army-to-Army ties through video-teleconferencing.

The two leaders, during the meeting, discussed how the strategic partnership between the two ground forces has strengthened over the years. They also talked about advancing the bilateral cooperation between PA and JGSDF which is anchored on the trilateral terms of reference signed by PA, Philippine Marine Corps, and JGSDF representatives on September 2022.

The JGSDF delegation also observed the combined and joint Littoral live-fire exercise, the main event of this year’s iteration of Exercise Balikatan in San Antonio, Zambales. Office of Army Chief Public Affairs