COVID-19 cases averaging over 300 daily for April 10-16: DOH

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are averaging over 300 per day, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

For the period of April 10 to 16, COVID-19 cases averaged 341 cases daily, or 23 percent higher compared to the April 3 to 9 period.

There were 17 additional severe and critical cases while there were 20 deaths over the past week.

There are 356 severe and critical cases in the country as of April 16. Of the total, there are 234 occupying ICU beds.

There are 2,929 COVID-19 patients that are occupying COVID-19 beds. DMS