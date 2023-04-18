Seven hurt as bomb explodes inside bus in Sultan Kudarat

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Seven people, including three teenagers, were wounded as a bomb exploded aboard a passenger bus in the province of Sultan Kudarat, authorities said Monday.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday at the public terminal in Barangay Kalawag 2, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Investigation showed the improvised bomb exploded aboard Husky Bus with body number 7383 that injured the victims. They were rushed to the hospital. DMS