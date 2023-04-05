10 inmates who bolted Pasay police jail recaptured

Ten persons who bolted from the detention cell of the Malibay police station in Pasay City were recaptured, police reported Tuesday.

Apprehended was 28-year-old Norman Deyta, the alleged mastermind of early Monday's jailbreak, who was caught along Apelo Cruz street in Barangay 152 at around 10 am.

Maj. Hazel Asilo, spokesperson for the Southern Police District (SPD),

said the .9mm caliber handgun which Deyta stole from an officer, whom he and the other escapees mauled, was recovered. DMS