Philippines will meet China for preparatory oil, gas talks ''sometime in May'': DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Tuesday that the Philippines will meet with China for preparatory talks on potential oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea ''sometime in May.''

“In light of the joint statement issued during the President’s state visit to Beijing last January 5, on the agreement to ‘resume discussions on oil and gas development at an early date’ the Philippines and China will meet for preparatory talks in Beijing sometime in May. The meeting will discuss parameters and terms of reference,” the DFA said in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo assured Senator Francis Tolentino will be provided updates on the matter, it added.

Tolentino, vice chairman of the Senate of Foreign Relations, said Sunday that the government should be cautious of in discussing a joint oil and gas exploration agreement with China as it could justify the presence of Chinese vessels in Philippine waters.

He said the Senate should be involved since the agreement is part of foreign policy.

According to Tolentino, the agreement should state that China acknowledges the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea and its jurisdiction over 200 nautical miles of the exclusive economic zone, based on The Hague tribunal ruling in 2016. Jaspearl Tan/DMS