Marcos accepts invite to attend coronation of King Charles III

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has accepted the invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III in London next month.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will attend.

The coronation of King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The event is expected to gather world leaders, diplomats, politicians and royals from all over the world. DMS