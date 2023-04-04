「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,060
$100=P5,430

4月4日のまにら新聞から

Marcos reveals daily routine in latest vlog

［ 148 words｜2023.4.4｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. revealed his daily routine in his video posted Sunday on his YouTube channel.

Marcos said that he wakes up at 6:30 am and immediately checks his phone to see if there is anything he needs to respond to.

He said that he skips breakfast.

“I often fast. I don’t eat breakfast. After I eat dinner at night, I don’t eat until lunchtime. That’s my fast. I have become used to this routine. In my opinion, it helps strengthen my body,” Marcos said.

He said as an Ilocano, his daily diet consists of fish and vegetables.

Marcos also showed other daily duties of a president, including administering oath-taking, accepting invitations to and attending events, presiding meetings, visiting military camps and signing documents.

He said during his free time on Sundays, he spends time with his family by attending mass and eating lunch with them. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年4月4日 次の記事2023年4月4日