Marcos reveals daily routine in latest vlog

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. revealed his daily routine in his video posted Sunday on his YouTube channel.

Marcos said that he wakes up at 6:30 am and immediately checks his phone to see if there is anything he needs to respond to.

He said that he skips breakfast.

“I often fast. I don’t eat breakfast. After I eat dinner at night, I don’t eat until lunchtime. That’s my fast. I have become used to this routine. In my opinion, it helps strengthen my body,” Marcos said.

He said as an Ilocano, his daily diet consists of fish and vegetables.

Marcos also showed other daily duties of a president, including administering oath-taking, accepting invitations to and attending events, presiding meetings, visiting military camps and signing documents.

He said during his free time on Sundays, he spends time with his family by attending mass and eating lunch with them. Jaspearl Tan/DMS