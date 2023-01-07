More injured using firecrackers to welcome New Year in 2023: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) Friday reported an increase in injuries welcoming the New Year in 2023.

In its final report, the DOH reported 16 additional injuries over the past 24 hours to raise the total to 307 as Friday morning.

"As of 6:00 am of January 6, 2023, a total of 307 fireworks-related injury cases were reported. These were 62 percent higher compared to 2022 (189 cases)," said the DOH.

The top firecrackers that caused injuries are kwitis with 65; boga with 35; 5-star with 23; and unknown fireworks with 18.

Hand injuries were the most common cases with 113; followed by eyes with 86; heads with 42; and legs with 37.

The DOH also reported that 51 persons injured by firecrackers were found to be intoxicated.

The National Capital Region had the most cases with 140; followed by Western Visayas with 37; Ilocos Region with 33; and Central Luzon with 24.

The DOH said two unvalidated stray bullet incidents reported and are undergoing investigations by the Philippine National Police.

The two cases involve a 14-year old male from Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and a 27-year old female from Calabarzon. DMS