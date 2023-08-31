US reiterates ''ironclad commitment'' to Philippines as Mutual Defense Treaty's 72nd anniversary marked

The United States reiterated its "ironclad commitment" to the Philippines as the two states marked the 72nd anniversary of its Mutual Defense Treaty that was signed in 1951.

"On the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, the United States stands firm in our ironclad commitment to our alliance and partnership with the Philippines as we face new and continuing challenges," US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said in her Twitter post on Wednesday.

The US Embassy recalls that the US and Philippines signed the Mutual Defense Treaty on August 30, 1951, which serves as the foundation for the two countries' evolving alliance.

"Our security forces continue to strengthen their capabilities and work together to secure a free and open indo pacific," it stated.

In a statement, Col. Medel Aguilar, Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the MDT is one of the pillars of the national security of the country.

"The mechanisms under it shall continue to be implemented to further enhance the capability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to perform its constitutional duty of protecting our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added. Robina Asido/DMS