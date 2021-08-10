The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said there is a 59 percent increase in COVID-19 across all age groups and not just only among children.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the increase was seen during the period of July 13 to 25.

She said among the age groups, the highest increase was observed in the 30 to 39 age group and lowest among those 80 years old and above during the same period.

“We understand the worry and fear of the people about the news of an increase in COVID-19 cases among children but we should be enlightened that the increase of cases are being felt in all age groups and not only in children," Vergeire said.

She also said the COVID-19 national vaccination program is following the priority groups to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to those who need them the most due to the global scarcity of vaccine supplies.

As of August 7, the government has fully vaccinated 11.2 million individuals.

“We continue to appeal to the eligible population to get vaccinated. To all adults already eligible for vaccination, please register with your local government units for immediate vaccination while children are not yet being vaccinated," Vergeire said.

"By vaccinating yourselves, you are also protecting the children as you will shield them from possible COVID-19 infection,” she added.

On Sunday, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said vaccinations for children could start late September or early October. Ella Dionisio/DMS