Malacanang on Monday said the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte about not allowing unvaccinated individuals to go outside is not the reason people flocked to vaccination centers last week.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte did nothing wrong.

"The President said it Monday last week and the incident happened last Thursday... It has nothing to do with the President's statement," Roque said.

"If it is really a reaction (to what he said), they should have rushed (in vaccination centers) last Tuesday and Wednesday," he said.

He said Duterte is only encouraging senior citizens and persons with comorbidities to get vaccinated.

"It is unlikely (the reason)," he said.

Roque then asked local government units (LGUs) to not put the blame on Duterte.

"Bottomline is it is your responsibility to implement an orderly and humanely vaccination (program)," he said.

Last week, residents from different parts of Metro Manila, and even those who are living outside the metropolis, lined up in different vaccination centers believing they will not be allowed to go out and even receive cash aid if they are not fully vaccinated.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating these incidents. Ella Dionisio/DMS