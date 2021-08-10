The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said it will distribute cash aid to 11 million persons affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine at the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the 17 Metro Manila mayors agreed to distribute

''We will start distribution on Wednesday. Just wait for your schedule. We cannot give this at the same time. This will cover 11 million persons,'' said Malaya in a TV interview.

He said cash aid ranges from P1,000 to P4,000. DMS