President Rodrigo Duterte's priority is still addressing the problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Malacanang said on Thursday.

However, since the 2022 national and local elections are coming, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte has also ''an interest'' as to who will be fielded by PDP-Laban, his political party, in next year's elections.

"It hasn't changed. It's still COVID-19," he said in a televised press briefing when asked of Duterte's priority, especially after he presided over a meeting with some members of PDP-Laban on Tuesday.

The meeting was aired over state-run PTV 4 television network on Wednesday for over two hours.

"But what do you do? COVID-19 or not, elections are coming up. So political parties have to prepare and candidates will have to file their certificates of candidacy in the first 10 days of October," Roque said.

He noted that Duterte is the chairman of PDP-Laban.

"He (Duterte) has an interest in who the party will field as president and vice president in the 2022 elections," Roque said.

"There is simply no way to separate the political personality of the President from his functions because he was elected by the people. His position is principally political," he stressed.

The more than two-hour meeting of Duterte with PDP-Laban partymates was aired by PTV4.

The state-run television station also aired the press conference of People's Reform Party, which officially announced its support for the possible presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the 2022 polls.

Asked if the government TV network would also air the meetings of opposition political groups, such as the Liberal Party, Roque said, "whenever it's newsworthy, it's covered because if not, they will be outscooped.

"PTV is still a news agency. And, of course, another example of a newsworthy event is the interment of the former Philippine President (Benigno Aquino III) that was also covered live by PTV4," he said.

Aquino was one of the leaders of LP. Celerina Monte/DMS