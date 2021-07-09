President Rodrigo Duterte's intention of "checking" on Senator Manny Pacquiao's multi-billion tax suit was not his way of getting back at the lawmaker who accused his administration of massive corruption, Malacanang said on Thursday.

"It's not a retaliation. It's a case that has been with the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) for a long time," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing when asked if Duterte's sudden mentioning on Wedesday in a meeting with his partymates in PDP-Laban of Pacquiao's P2.2-billion tax suit was his way of avenging the senator.

He echoed what Duterte had said that if Pacquiao was against corruption, he himself should practice it.

"You have to walk the talk if you're against corruption. Why aren't you not paying the tax which is really a form of corruption because you, at the same time, is a public officer," Roque said.

While he would not go after Pacquiao, Duterte, however, said he would check the senator's tax case, which has been pending in court. Celerina Monte/DMS