President Rodrigo Duterte is "highly unlikely" to field his own candidate from PDP-Laban, if his daughter, who is from another party, will run for president in next year's elections, Malacanang said on Thursday.

"That is highly unlikely," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing when asked if Duterte will field his own presidential bet if Duterte-Carpio finally decides to join in the presidential race.

Duterte is the chairman of the ruling PDP-Laban while Duterte-Carpio is the founder and head of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago, a regional political party.

In a meeting on Tuesday, PDP-Laban members personally handed over to Duterte the resolution and manifesto urging him to run for vice president and for him to choose his presidential bet.

In the same meeting, Duterte introduced Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as a possible presidential bet. Some PDP-Laban members expressed support for Go's presidential bid.

But Go said he was not interested and to consider him as a last choice.

Asked if Duterte is willing to run as vice president in 2022 under Duterte-Carpio's HNP or under PDP-Laban, Roque said, "Well, anything is possible. In the first place, the President is not yet sure of running."

He explained that what Duterte said during the PDP-Laban meeting was that he was "sold to the idea" and he was "seriously thinking" of running for vice president.

"He did not say, 'I'm definitely running'," he said.

Duterte earlier promised to support House Majority Leader Ferdinand Romualdez if he decides to seek the vice presidency in the 2022 polls. Celerina Monte/DMS