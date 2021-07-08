President Rodrigo Duterte officially proclaimed that the Philippine population reached to over 109 million as of May 2020.

Under Proclamation No. 1179 signed on July 6, Duterte declared as official for all purposes the results of the 2020 Census of Population, "placing the total population of the Philippines as of 01 May 2020 at 109,035,343 persons, as shown in the '2020 Census of Population and Housing by Province, City/Municipality and Barangay."

The Philippine Statistics Authority conducted the census of population and housing in September last year with May 1, 2020 as reference date.

Prior to the May 2020 census, the PSA conducted the last census of population in 2015.

As of Aug. 1, 2015, the Philippine popualtion was 100,981,437. Celerina Monte/DMS