By Ella Dionisio

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said fully vaccinated local travellers must present a negative COVID-19 test result during their interzonal travels.

In a radio interview, Duque said this requirement was reimposed after some local government officials expressed concern about the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“Interzonal travelers, local (or) domestic travelers, need to undergo these procedures: one is to show a vaccination card or certification of seven days quarantine or they need to undergo a test subject to the rule of the LGU (local government unit),” he said.

“Before we had the resolution (124-B) for fully vaccinated, the requirement was to undergo RT-PCR test either before or on the day you arrive (in the area you will visit)… So we return (that requirement) until we fix (the rule),” he said.

Last Sunday, Malacanang announced that the presentation of COVID-19 domestic vaccination cards for fully vaccinated individuals will be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement by the LGUs.

Duque said implementation of the resolution is facing problems and challenges. This is why they will meet with the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) during Thursday’s IATF meeting.

“There seems to be operational challenges and difficulties (so) we will strengthen it tomorrow,” Duque said.

“Tomorrow we will find out if there is a need to amend the resolution,” he said.

Earlier radio interviews, ULAP president and Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo Cua said there are some governors who expressed concerns over the recent resolution.

“To be quite direct to the point it was not discussed and consulted with us. In fact, a lot of our governor members expressed concerns, questions, and clarification that we cannot explain because there is no communication,” he said.

Cua said local vaccination cards have no security features that will determine either it is fake or not.

“We are not totally against it… The minimal sentiment is that the operation (of the resolution) should be discussed first,” he said.

Also, League of Provinces of the Philippines President and Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco Jr. said some of their members are worried over the resolution.

Velasco said based on health experts, fully vaccinated individuals are not 100 percent safe of being infected with COVID-19.

“The governors are requesting to give LGUs option or discretion to impose testing whether pre-travel or require RT-PCR and antigen,” he said. DMS