President Rodrigo Duterte has accused Senator Manny Pacquiao and former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of both wanting to cling to power.

"Trillanes is like Pacquiao...they want to, you know, hold power becasue they must have - they probably saw good opportunity for them," said Duterte during his "Talk to the People" aired early Wednesday.

Pacquiao has a falling out with Duterte after he accused the current administration of massive corruption.

Trillanes recently accused Duterte and his close ally, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, of P6.6-billion plunder for allegedly using their power since Duterte was mayor of Davao City and up to now to allow Go family's construction company to corner many projects in government.

Go denied helping his father and half-brother's business and challenged Trillanes to file charges in court.

Pacquiao, now in the United States preparing for his boxing match in August, is said to be eyeing to run for president.

Trillanes, on the other hand, expressed intention to seek the presidency if Vice President Leni Robredo will not run for the same post. Celerina Monte/DMS