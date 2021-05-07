President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine National Police to apprehend those who are not properly wearing face mask.

He gave the directive during his pre-recorded "Talk to the People" on Wednesday night.

"My order to the police, those who are not weaking their mask properly in order to protect the public...to arrest them and detain them. Investigate them why they are doing it," he said.

Duterte said he has to be strict in the enforcement of the health protocol, particularly the proper wearing of face mask, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

He said if only the country is in an ordinary time, it is "stupid" to make wearing face mask a requirement.

But Duterte said the current situation is critical, thus, there is a need for strict implementation of the health protocol. Celerina Monte/DMS