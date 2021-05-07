President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to withdraw the donated Sinopharm vaccine against coronavirus disease amid criticisms on its use despite the absence of an emergency use authorization from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration.

In a pre-recorded "Talk to the People" on Wednesday night, Duterte, however, said that his decision to get Sinopharm jab was based on the advice to him of his doctor and it was legal due to the "compassionate use" permit given by the FDA.

"We are sorry that we committed the things that you are criticizing us for. We accept responsibility. I, myself, had it injected to me. It's the decision of my doctor. Anyway, it's my life," he said.

He said his doctor recommended to him the use of Sinopharm vaccine because of its "good" record outside of the Philippines as it has been used in Brazil and Indonesia as well as of to "all the Chinese officials."

Last Monday, Duterte decided to have himself vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine even if it has no EUA yet from the FDA. The regulatory body just granted compassionate use for Sinopharm jab.

Duterte got his first dose of Sinopharm after China donated 1,000 doses.

The President said he talked with Huang and asked him to recall the donated Sinopharm vaccine.

"You (Huang) withdraw all Sinopharm vaccines, 1,000 of them. Don't send us Sinopharm to prevent trouble. I told him just to give us Sinovac that is being used for all," Duterte said.

FDA has granted EUA to China's Sinovac vaccine.

"Sinopharm will not be available in the Philippines in order not to have anymore worries," Duterte said.

The Presidential Security Group leadership earlier admitted that some of their members were vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine even if there is no EUA yet. Celerina Monte/DMS