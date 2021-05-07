By Celerina Monte

A Japanese professor called on Thursday the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as "almighty" for prophylaxis and treating coronavirus disease.

Morimasa Yagisawa, a visiting professor of the Kitasato University, Omura Satoshi Memorial Institute, Research Center of Infection Control, in a virtual forum arranged by The Daily Manila Shimbun, wondered why the World Health Organization, the United States Food and Drug Administration, and other international agencies were saying there were "insufficient data" about Ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19.

He cited as of April 30, there have been 105 clinical studies at the official register sites in 32 countries about Ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19.

Of the studies, 100 have been conducted by public organizations, such as universities, hospitals, and institutes under limited resources and manpower, while only five by pharmaceutical venture companies.

Results of the clinical studies showed, the professor said, "Ivermectin is almighty for prophylaxis, for treatment of early and late stage, and also for long COVID, post acute COVID sysmptoms."

He said big pharmaceutical companies do not conduct such trials for ivermectin.

In Japan, he said "off-label use" of Ivermectin is permitted under consensus between doctor and patient.

Asked why he thought WHO and other international organizations as well as the Japanese government seemed hesitant to endorse the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients, he said, "if we use ivermectin for prophylaxis, pharmaceutical companies will lose market for their vaccines."

He noted that in Japan, one shot of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 costs about 2,700 yen.

"In Japan, we ordered more than 100 million shots (of Pfizer vaccine). You can easily calculate how much Pfizer will get. They don't wish to lose such huge market," he said.

He acknowledged that using high dosage of Ivermectin could have side effects, including "blood barrier" on the brain.

But if ivermectin, which was first developed in Japan, could be used properly, it has "almost no side effect."

He appealed to the concerned agencies to allow the use of ivermectin as prevention and treatment for COVID-19.

"Since Ivermectin is very, very cheap, very safe; since 1987, the compound is worldwide used...why prohibit to use such an effective and safe compound?" he said.

Yagisawa hailed the Philippine government for its support in the clinical trials on Ivermectin as possible treatment for COVID-19 as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Compared to Japan, which is a doctor-initiated study by the Kitasato University, he expressed belief it may take short period of time to obtain emergency use authoritization for Ivermectin in the Philippines.

The Department of Science and Technology is set to initiate a clinical trial on ivermectin in June.

According to Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Pena during Duterte's pre-recorded "Talk to the People" on Wednesday night, the clinical trial will be conducted for eight months among 1,200 adults who are asymptomatic and non-severe or mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

He said the Department of Health has committed P22 million for the ivermectin clinical trials.

Some quarters, including lawmakers, have been asking the government to allow the use of Ivermectin against COVID-19 as it is much cheaper compared to other drugs being used to a COVID-19 positive individual. DMS