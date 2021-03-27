The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the holding of religious gatherings at limited capacity next week in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces covered by the general community quarantine bubble, Malacanang said on Friday.

Citing IATF Resolution No. 105 dated March 25, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said religious denominations may hold religious gatherings "once-a-day for the celebration of their respective worship/service" from April 1 to 4, coinciding with the Roman Catholic's observance of Holy Week.

He said the decision was reached following the request of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

On March 21, the government prohibited the holding of all public and mass gatherings, including religious gatherings, in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, which have been placed under GCQ bubble from March 22 to April 4 due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

With the approval of the once-a-day religious gatherings next week, Roque said religious denominations should enforce some "engineering and administrative controls in addition to such controls that are currently being implemented to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission during their religious worship/service."

He said there should be observance of a maximum indoor seating capacity of 10 percent at all times. "For this purpose, entrance to churches/venues are encouraged via reservation to ensure that the 10 percent capacity limitation is complied with," said Roque, also IATF spokesman.

Gatherings and conduct of religious activities outside the church and/or venue are prohibited.

Roque said the use of audio-video screens or public address systems outside the church or venue while mass or worship service is being celebrated is also not allowed.

He said live singing, if any, should be strictly limited as recorded singing is encouraged.

The government also encouraged attendance to religious gatherings through various online platforms.

The IATF directed the local barangay units and local units of the Philippine National Police to facilitate the implementation of the engineering and administrative protocols.

Roque said the IATF also approved the request of the Professional Regulation Commission to conduct and administer the licensure examinations for professionals scheduled for May and June 2021, with observance of the strict health protocols as approved by the Department of Health.

"To prevent transmission of COVID-19 to low-risk areas, examinees from areas under general community quarantine are strongly discouraged from travelling to areas under modified general community quarantine," the task force said.

To finalize the donation of the StaySafe.ph, which is considered as the official social distancing, health-condition-reporting, and contact-tracing system that will assist in government's response to COVID-19, IATF directed the Department of Information and Communications Technology to issue the necessary certifications and facilitate the turnover of rights to the Philippines, as donee, to be represented by the Department of Interior and Local Government. Celerina Monte/DMS