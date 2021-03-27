Around six out of 10 Filipinos are still not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Pulse Asia Research, Inc.

In its latest survey announced Friday, Pulse Asia said 61 percent of Filipinos put ''uncertainty'' as the reason not to be inclined to get the vaccine.

The latest survey was conducted from February 22 to March 3 using face-to-face interviews.

Meanwhile, 23 percent are unable to say whether they will get vaccinated while 16 percent replied in the affirmative.

Pulse Asia said 84 percent who are not getting vaccinated and 74 percent undecided about being vaccinated against COVID-19 point to uncertainty about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines as the primary reason to explain their disinclination.

“This is the majority opinion across areas and classes among those against vaccination,” it added.

The survey said other reasons given by Filipino adults have to do with the uncertainty about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the view that a vaccine is not necessary to combat the disease; and price-related concerns such as vaccines not being given to the public for free or being expensive.

Pulse Asia found that the vaccine developed by Pfizer is the one most preferred by respondents.

Among Filipino adults inclined to get a COVID-19 vaccine, 52 percent choose the vaccine developed by Pfizer while 22 percent favored Sinovac.

On the other COVID-19 vaccine preferences, six percent chose AstraZeneca, three percent prefer Gamaleya Research Institute, while one percent want Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Moderna.

“The rest of Filipinos inclined to be vaccinated are either undecided about which COVID-19 vaccine to get or are willing to be injected with whichever vaccine is available,” Pulse Asia said.

Amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases , 94 percent of Filipino adults said they are worried any member of their household will get sick. Ella Dionisio/DMS