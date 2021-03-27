Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases jumped to a record high for the second straight day after nearly 10,000 new cases were reported on Friday.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,838 cases, with active ones breaking the 100,000 mark with 109,018.

In its case bulletin, DOH said out of the active cases. 95.1 percent are mild and three percent asymptomatic. Severe cases comprise 0.8 percent with critical cases, 0.7 percent. Moderate cases account for 0.42 percent.

Fifty four persons died, bringing total deaths to while 663 rebounded from the disease, sending total recoveries to 580, 689.

The positivity rate climbed to 17.3 percent.

In the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, 72 percent of ICU beds are utilized and isolation beds, 68 percent used, according to the DOH. DMS