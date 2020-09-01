Establishments, such as gyms, tutorial centers and those which offer personal grooming services in places under general community quarantine are allowed to operate again starting September 1, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Monday.

However, such businesses have to operate up to 30 percent capacity in areas under GCQ and 50 percent in places under modified GCQ, he said.

"The sectors like personal grooming services, testing, tutorial, review centers, gyms, they are allowed to open starting tomorrow, September 1," Lopez said in the "Laging Handa" program aired at state-run PTV4.

He noted that the operation of these types of establishments was deferred when Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were initially placed again under modified enhanced community quarantnine, a more stricter quarantine classification.

Even if the National Capital Region and the nearby four provinces returned to GCQ starting August 19, the government maintained that these businesses remain closed for fear that coronavirus disease may spread.

Lopez said the resumption of operation of these businesses is subject to the guidelines of the local government units.

So far, he said the businesses that are allowed to open under GCQ is about 75 percent.

"If you count the sectors, it can go up to 90 plus or 94 percent but as we can see now all (establishments) have opened," the official said, noting that some businesses have already closed shop or just temporarily. Celerina Monte/DMS