The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is mulling to impose new quarantine classifications for one month starting September in order to have more stability, an official said on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce later today the new quarantine protocols in the country after meeting with some members of the IATF.

"We're looking into longer term period of community quarantine. In other words, it may no longer be 14 days, it can be one month duration and we are also looking into establishing new rules under new normal," said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez in the televised "Laging Handa" program.

Under the new normal, there will be "very strict mandatory" and minimum health standard, such as wearing of face mask and face shield, frequent hand washing, physical distancing and isolation of individuals positive for coronavirus disease, he said.

"That's our very critical moves now," he said.

Asked why the IATF was considering to prolong the quarantine measures to one month instead of the usual every half month, Lopez said, "The benefit , of course, is there is more stability in our actions, in preparing also for the reopening of the economy."

He said authorities must focus more on the community granular lockdown.

Lopez also said that Metro Manila may likely remain under general community quarantine.

"I think from all indications so far, the GCQ parameters will be maintained now," he said.

In a separate interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the mayors in Metro Manila have also recommended to maintain the region under GCQ "but with a little relaxation" of measures.

He said the mayors have recommended to adjust the curfew, which currently starts at 8pm until 5am, to 10pm until 5am, except for Navotas City.

Both Lopez and Roque said the final decision will be up to Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS