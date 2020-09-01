The Department of Trade and Industry has asked the Agriculture department to lift the ban on chicken products imported from Brazil to avoid possible shortage, which can result to higher prices.

In the televised "Laging Handa" program at state-run television station PTV4, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said he sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary William Dar regarding the concern of the Philippine Association of Meat Processors that sought for the lifting of the ban.

"We support that position. Because reportedly the basis of the ban in the importation of the chickens and chicken products from Brazil has no scientific basis that these are contaminated with COVID and can infect," he said

"That's why we sent a letter to Secretary Dar to lift again that ban, because if not, our food supply will be threatened, especially those from the meat processing, which is a huge food category being bought by our people," he said.

With the lifting of the ban, the possible shortage of meat-based processed products can be prevented, Lopez added.

In mid-August, Dar has ordered a temporary ban on the importation of poultry meat from Brazil following reports that chicken wings imported from the Latin American country to Shenzhen, China were detected with COVID-19.

Lopez noted that the supply of major raw materials from Brazil by the food manufacturers may run out in less a month.

He said if the Department of Agriculture fails to lift the ban, there can be shortage of foods and prices of the products may go up. Celerina Monte/DMS