Malacañang said on Wednesday that it would be up to Taiwan and China to determine if the overseas Filipino worker critical of President Rodrigo Duterte would be deported to the Philippines to face possible charges.

In a television interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it respects the decision of Taiwan rejecting the move to deport the Filipina worker.

"Well, we leave the Filipino caregiver to the jurisdiction of Taiwanese authorities, because deportation is really a decision to be made by Taiwanese authorities ? which forms part of China," he said.

Asked if Taiwan's move not to deport the Filipino caregiver a slap at the Philippine government, he said, "We leave that wholly to the jurisdiction of Taiwan and China."

He stressed that Taiwan is part of China.

"Taiwan is part of China. We respect that decision and of course in the same way that we will enforce our law on all foreigner while they are under our jurisdiction," Roque said.

The Philippines adheres to One-China policy. China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, which is to be reunited with the mainland in the future.

Labor Attaché Fidel Macauyag of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Taichung, in a statement earlier, said his office was constrained to act for the deportation of caregiver, Elanel Egot Ordidor.

He accused Ordidor of committing cyber libel crime "for willful posting of nasty and malevolent materials against President Duterte on Facebook intended to cause hatred amidst the global health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic." Celerina Monte/DMS