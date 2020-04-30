The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases may look into a proposal to come up with some exceptions among senior citizens who could still go out despite the quarantine measures amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a television interview on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was "hounded" by the senior citizens since he announced last week that those 60 years old and above are not allowed to leave their homes in places either under the enhanced community quarantine or general community quarantine.

Senior citizens are among those classified as vulnerable sectors to COVID-19 infection.

"Actually, I’ve been hounded by senior citizens since that announcement came out because apparently the 60 plus seniors are the decision makers in different companies, including government ‘no. I mean, I think 80 percent of the Cabinet (Secretaries), are senior citizens as well," he said.

"So, I hope they (IATF) come up with exceptions to the rule that says senior citizens together with the youth will have to stay indoors," Roque added.

The IATF is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to finalize the list of industries that could open in GCQ areas.

President Rodrigo Duterte, following the recommendation of the IATF, has extended the ECQ in some areas until May 15 due to high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas with extended ECQ are Metro Manila, Central Luzon except Aurora, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet, including Baguio City, Iloilo, Cebu, including Cebu City, and Davao City. Those not included in the ECQ are automatically placed under GCQ. Celerina Monte/DMS