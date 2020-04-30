The Government of Japan announced on Wednesday the conferment of “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon” on Eusebio V. Tan, Of Counsel at Accra Law, in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the economic relations between Japan and the Philippines.

As a highly regarded lawyer, Tan has been promoting the Philippines as an investment destination to Japanese companies. In 2012 and 2013, Tan served as Co-Chairman of the Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee (PHILJEC) and led several bilateral dialogues on trade and investment.

During the 30th Joint Meeting of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation in 2012, Tan highlighted and emphasized the Philippines as a strategic location for a diversified manufacturing base. After the Joint Meeting, which was attended by various key government officials from Japan and the Philippines, several Japanese electronic companies announced their investment in the Philippines.

Tan has also been providing the Embassy of Japan with legal advice needed in its work to promote Japan-Philippines relations as the Embassy's Counsel for many years.

The Government of Japan extends its sincere congratulations to Eusebio V. Tan, and hopes that he will continue to take an active role in further strengthening the close relations between our two nations. Japan Embassy