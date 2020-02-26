As the country marked the 34th EDSA People Power Anniversary, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said “history proves that the country does not need armed struggle” as he pushes for a constitutional reform.

In a statement, Año reminded communist rebels and their supporters that constitutional reform is what the country needst to bring change, instead of violence and armed struggle.

"It’s not terrorism, violence and victimizing other Filipinos is the way to have reforms in our society,” he said.

“Let us remember that dictatorship and human rights abuses were ended and democracy was restored through the 1987 Philippine Constitution sparked by the peaceful 1986 EDSA revolution,” he added.

Año said the cause being fought for by rebels is already “outdated, obsolete, and counterproductive to nation-building and development."

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief pointed out that the people’s adoption of the 1987 Constitution was the key to bringing about genuine change in the country during the 80s.

“It was the Filipino people, not the communists, who overthrew the Marcos regime. History tells us that the country did not need armed struggle. To effect change means having a new Constitution accepted and followed by the people,” he said.

Año said communist rebels have no way but to come to terms with the government and work with it for peace and development.

He said that more than three decades have passed since the 1987 Constitution was adopted and times now call for amendments of some provisions to enshrine necessary economic and political reforms.

“The spirit of EDSA lives on. The revolution continues. It may not be in the form of millions of people demonstrating on EDSA but through the proposed amendments to the fundamental law of the land to adapt with the current environment and serve as an antidote to contemporary social ills and viruses,” he said.

The DILG said the constitutional reform being sought by the government is meant to benefit the citizens and not any political party or individuals. Ella Dionisio/DMS