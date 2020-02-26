President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Tuesday that the Presidential Security Group under the new leadership of Colonel Jesus P. Durante III could continue its "excellent" services to his family and other people.

Duterte witnessed the change of command ceremony of the PSG from Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra to Durante.

"I thank you (Durante) for stepping up to the challenge of being the next (leader) of the PSG," he said.

"I trust that under your supervision, the PSG will be able to continue the excellent provision of security to the Office of the President, to my family as well, and to the visiting heads of states (and) diplomats. I look forward to working with you in the coming months," he said.

Durante, in his speech, acknowledged that under his leadership, the PSG is in for a "lot of challenges ahead as we face the remaining 856 days or 28.142 months of President Duterte's term in office."

"These are peculiar times, marked by and issues tough presidential international pronouncements," he said.

The new PSG chief cited Duterte's hard stance against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption and war on terrorism, including the communist and extremist Islamic groups, specifically the Abu Sayyaf and ISIS.

Aside from these security threats, he noted that Duterte and his family have been attacked by the "opposition, the oligarchs, and their associates" using the online communication.

Meanwhile, Duterte thanked the PSG troopers for their valiant efforts in the performance of their duties.

Niembra would be assigned to the 701st Infantry Brigade in Davao Oriental. Celerina Monte/DMS