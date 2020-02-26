Around 12 women were rescued by authorities at a spa which allegedly giving “extra service” to clients in Makati City early Tuesday morning.

Police Col. Rogelio Simon, Makati police chief, said the operation against Spa Osaka was conducted around 12:40 am at Barangay Poblacion.

Operatives were able to rescue 12 women and arrest a cashier of the establishment.

“Upon entering (the spa) they gave (written) menu (to clients)… (The price) depends on the service the clients want to avail,” Simon told reporters.

Simon said clients must pay P2,000 as entrance fee and must give a minimum tip of P1,500.

Simon said a website is also being used by the Spa where clients can choose the therapist they want for their session.

During the operation, a police asset acted as a client and gave P3,000 to the employee in exchange for the service they are offering.

Simon said the establishment has a business permit as front for their illegal activity.

After getting a pre-charge signal, police operatives rushed inside where they also found three Chinese clients.

“We will check on their (Chinese clients) status if they are employees of Pogo (Philippine Offshore Gambling Operator) or tourist,” Simon said.

Two room boys were also brought to the Makati Police Station for questioning.

Several sex paraphernalia were recovered inside the show room of the spa. Ella Dionisio/DMS