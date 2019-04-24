At least 16 persons are reported dead, majority in Pampanga from the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit the province of Zambales on Monday, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director

Ricardo Jalad said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"A total of 16 dead, 81 injured, and 14 missing have been reported in Region III ( Central Luzon)," Jalad said.

"Of the 16, five were from Chuzon Supermarket in Porac, seven from different barangays in Porac, two in Lubao, one in Angeles, and one in San Marcelino ( Zambales)," he added.

Jalad noted that the casualties are still subject to further validation.

He added that the Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and other agencies of government sent their assets and personnel to help in the search and rescue operation in the affected areas.

"A total of 155 BFP personnel with rescue trucks, fire trucks, and ambulance in Pampanga assisted in rescue and response operations.138 PNP personnel, 140 MDRRMO ( Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) personnel and 90 Philippine Air Force personnel are likewise providing assistance," said Jalad.

"Several equipment such as backhoes, jackhammers, hydraulics, and cranes were used in order to speed up the said operation," he added.

NDRRMC added that a total of 29 structures, including buildings in Central Luzon and National Capital Region were damaged.

A report said “an earthquake-induced landslide was reported in Mt. Bimmukel, Sitio Lomibao, Brgy. San Rafael, San Marcelino, Zambales.”

“Government work was suspended on Tuesday in Metro manila and the provinces of Zambales, Nueva Ecija and Pampanga to give way on the inspection of all structures damages,” it noted.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said its forces immediately went to Pampanga from Bulacan to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

“Soldiers from the 48th Infantry Battalion, organized into three disaster response teams, immediately proceeded to Porac, Pampanga to help in the search, retrieval and rescue operations together with composite teams from the 70th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Air Force Search, Rescue and Response Contingent and 303rd Community Defense Center,” he said.

Zagala said according to Army’s 7th Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Lenard Agustin, the military has been preparing for this. Robina Asido/DMS