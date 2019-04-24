President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Tuesday to dump the garbage from Canada at its Embassy in Manila if it would not take back the containers of misdeclared trash to the country six years ago.

Before concluding the situational briefing in Pampanga about the magnitude 6.1 earthquake, Duterte said he would order Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to send back the garbage to Canada.

"I'll give a warning to Canada, maybe next week, that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail. I will dump the garbage to Canada. I cannot understand why they are making us a dumpsite," he said.

"I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way, prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to," Duterte said.

While Canada extends educational grants to the Philippines, however, he said it was "on condition that we will accept their shit and their garbage."

"I won't allow that. That's why load again (those containers of garbage and) send them back to them. I will tell them prepare your, and celebrate because your garbage is coming home. The others, the five trucks, pour them there at the Canadian Embassy," he added.

An Ontario-based company shipped to the Philippines 35 40-foot containers of misdeclared thrash in 2013.

The Pacific Center for Environmental Law and Litigation has said the wastes were falsely declared to contain homogenous plastic scrap materials when in fact the shipments contained mixed waste, including household garbage, and since the wastes were deemed to be hazardous under Philippine law.

During the visits in the country by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked by the media on what to do with their garbage, he failed to give a definite answer. Celerina Monte/DMS