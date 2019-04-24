The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded initially reported magnitude of the earthquake that hit San Julian, Eastern Visayas Tuesday from 6.2 to magnitude 6.5.

The tectonic tremor was felt around 1:37 pm, with its epicenter located at 19 kilometers northwest of San Julian. Phivolcs reported it had a depth of 17 kilometers.

Phivolcs said it is expecting reports of damage.

San Julian Information Officer Irene Consultado told ANC as of 2:50 pm, there were no reported major damage and causalities but power was cut due to precautionary measures.

"There's no tsunami alert yet here. The people are okay, there are no reported injured (and casualties) yet. No major damage (as of now)," Consultado said.

"We already declared work suspension in offices in the whole municipality of San Julian," she added.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the quake in Visayas is not connected to the 6.1 magnitude tremor that rocked areas of Luzon Monday evening.

"It is not connected," he told ANC.

Intensity VI was felt at San Julian, the epicenter.

Intensity V was recorded in in Tacloban City; Catbalogan City, Samar; Gen. Mc Arthur, Salcedo and Guiuan Eastern Samar; Naval, Biliran; Catarman, Northern Samar; Palo and Pastrana, Leyte.

Intensity IVwas felt in Abuyog, Hilongos, Javier, Capoocan, Julieta, Baybay, Barogo, Jaro, MacArthur, Matalum, Villaba, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur; Iloilo City; Naga City; Sorsogon City; Panganiban, and Catanduanes.

Intensity III was reported in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental; Cabalian, Southern Leyte; Dimasalang, Masbate; Butuan City; and Cabadbaran City while Intensity II was experienced in Bago City and Bacolod City.

Phivolcs also included several areas under instrumental intensities:

*Intensity VI :Catbalogan, Samar.

*Intensity IV ;Masbate City, Masbate.

*Intensity III : Legazpi City; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Ormoc City; Argao City, Cebu; Bogo City, Cebu; Surigao City.

*Intensity II : Passi City, Iloilo; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Roxas City; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu; Gingoog City; Mulanay, Quezon; Bago City, Negros Occidental; Daet, Camarines Norte.

*Intensity I: Tapaz, Capiz; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Lapu-lapu City; La Carlota City. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS