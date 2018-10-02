A so-called "Red October" plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte is not a threat for now as far as the police is concerned, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Monday.

"From what we see, it's not a serious (matter). I don't know with the other intelligence communities because I don't have access to other intelligence communities but as far as the recruitment on our side for this 'Red October movement, it's not in our priorities," Albayalde said in a press conference at Camp Crame.

But Albayalde added they see it as a "concern".

"We don't see as a threat as of this time but it can be a concern. (But) we do not treat it as a threat as far as the PNP is concerned. I don't know with the other agencies," he said.

He said the statement of Duterte that the communist rebels are planning to oust him has basis.

"Remember the president has unlimited access to information, not only the ones from PNP. There is a reason for this and it has basis," he said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has said the Red October plot to oust Duterte was allegedly being hatched by communist rebels.

Government officials have accused the political opposition of being behind the move to oust Duterte. Ella Dionisio/DMS